Last night’s finale match between England and New Zealand was epic! After six weeks of high-quality cricket, England’s journey at the World Cup came to a fitting end as the men in light blue were crowned as the champions of the World Cup 2019. The final match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, featuring hosts England and New Zealand, lived up to the expectations. It was a nail-biting match which had all the twists and turns.

After England matched New Zealand’s 242-run target, both the countries scored 15 runs in the super over but since England had a higher boundary count, it was declared as the winner of the match.

Not only cricket fans but Bollywood stars were so much into the ICC World Cup Finale that they discussed on the social media platform. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon and many other celebs were busy hailing England’s big win.

Take a look at the reactions below:

England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2019

Has there been a better Sunday for a genuine sports enthusiast.. the Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup finals going down to the wire. Wow..!! Exhausted .. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 14, 2019

The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 14, 2019

CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JEacLTwWCW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2019

Cricket at its best – Epic #WorldCupFinals – Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS – they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

Jokes apart . @benstokes38 battled it out valiantly! He truly deserves the victory. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 14, 2019

Here is the list of World Cup winners till now:

1975 – West Indies

1979 – West Indies

1983 – India

1987 – Australia

1992 – Pakistan

1996 – Sri Lanka

1999 – Australia

2003 – Australia

2007 – Australia

2011 – India

2015 – Australia

2019- England