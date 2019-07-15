Last night’s finale match between England and New Zealand was epic! After six weeks of high-quality cricket, England’s journey at the World Cup came to a fitting end as the men in light blue were crowned as the champions of the World Cup 2019. The final match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, featuring hosts England and New Zealand, lived up to the expectations. It was a nail-biting match which had all the twists and turns.
After England matched New Zealand’s 242-run target, both the countries scored 15 runs in the super over but since England had a higher boundary count, it was declared as the winner of the match.
Not only cricket fans but Bollywood stars were so much into the ICC World Cup Finale that they discussed on the social media platform. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon and many other celebs were busy hailing England’s big win.
Take a look at the reactions below:
Here is the list of World Cup winners till now:
1975 – West Indies
1979 – West Indies
1983 – India
1987 – Australia
1992 – Pakistan
1996 – Sri Lanka
1999 – Australia
2003 – Australia
2007 – Australia
2011 – India
2015 – Australia
2019- England