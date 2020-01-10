New Delhi: Every year, on January 10, World Hindi day is celebrated to promote the usage of Hindi language and spread its significance globally.

The day commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, which was held from 10 to 12 January 1975 in Nagpur, inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Since then, the conference was organised in various countries like the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The official celebration of the World Hindi Day began in 2006, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India.

About Hindi language

The word Hindi originated from the Persian word Hind, meaning the land of Indus river. The language, spoken by about 43 crore people in the world, is derived from Sanskrit and written in Devanagari script and is the fourth most spoken language in the world.

All Hindi nouns have genders, either masculine or feminine, unlike in English while adjectives and verbs change according to one’s gender.

Not just in India, Hindi is spoken in countries like Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Fiji and Mauritius. Bihar was the first Indian state to adopt Hindi as its official language.

Different from National Hindi Day

On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India. Since then, ‘National Hindi Day’ is celebrated on September 14 every year to observe the importance of the Hindi language, and it is celebrated only in India whereas World Hindi day is observed globally.

#WorldHindiDay emerges as the top trend on Twitter

On the occasion of this day, netizens bombarded Twitter with their posts and poured their love for the Hindi language, making #विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस and #WorldHindiDay as the top trends. Here are some of the tweets:

हम सब भारतवासियों के लिए गर्व का विषय है कि आज हिन्दी 206 देशों में एक अरब तीस करोड़ से अधिक बोलने वालों के साथ दुनिया की सर्वाधिक बोली जाने वाली भाषा है। अटलजी ने 1977 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र के अधिवेशन को हिन्दी में संबोधित कर इसके सम्मान को और बढ़ा दिया है। #विश्व_हिन्दी_दिवस — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 10, 2020

हिंदी विश्व की प्राचीन, समृद्ध, सरल और प्रेम की भाषा है I हिंदी सबको

अपनाती है और दिलों को जोड़ती है I ये भारतीय संस्कृति की संवाहक भी है और पूरे भारत को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोती है I #विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ I pic.twitter.com/2moPuEdoLb — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) January 10, 2020

I love Hindi and I love my culture. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/VRpYysgZFq — दीपक ©™ (@anjaan_ladka) January 10, 2020

Oxford Dictionary included words like 'Bada Din', (big day) 'Acha', (Good) 'Bacha' (Child) and 'Surya Namaskar' in 2017. It represents the importance and acceptance of Hindi.@iamrahul46#विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/kl6kBW3TzH — Kamil Pegad (@KamilPegad) January 10, 2020

On the occasion of World Hindi day, Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hosts and conducts various special programs to promote the language through its missions abroad.