New Delhi: Every year, on January 10, World Hindi day is celebrated to promote the usage of Hindi language and spread its significance globally.
The day commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, which was held from 10 to 12 January 1975 in Nagpur, inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Since then, the conference was organised in various countries like the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The official celebration of the World Hindi Day began in 2006, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India.
About Hindi language
The word Hindi originated from the Persian word Hind, meaning the land of Indus river. The language, spoken by about 43 crore people in the world, is derived from Sanskrit and written in Devanagari script and is the fourth most spoken language in the world.
All Hindi nouns have genders, either masculine or feminine, unlike in English while adjectives and verbs change according to one’s gender.
Not just in India, Hindi is spoken in countries like Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Fiji and Mauritius. Bihar was the first Indian state to adopt Hindi as its official language.
Different from National Hindi Day
On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India. Since then, ‘National Hindi Day’ is celebrated on September 14 every year to observe the importance of the Hindi language, and it is celebrated only in India whereas World Hindi day is observed globally.
On the occasion of World Hindi day, Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hosts and conducts various special programs to promote the language through its missions abroad.