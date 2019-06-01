Every year on June 1, the world celebrates the World Milk Day in a bid to spread awareness about the consumption of Milk and benefits of its nutrition. In 2001, the Food and Agriculture of The United Nations selected the date for the World Milk Day to celebrate the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

Milk is nutrition rich and is a primary source of nutrition in infants and children. The ever-increasing rise in domestic demand for dairy farm merchandise and an oversized demand-supply gap may lead to Bharat being a web bourgeois of dairy farm merchandise within the future.

In 2018, World Milk Day was celebrated with 586 events in seventy-two countries. Farmers, chefs, nutritionists, academics and athletes raised their glasses of milk and shared information about the benefits of milk and dairy products.

The Day provides a chance to focus attention on milk and lift awareness of dairy’s half in healthy diets, responsible food production, and supporting livelihoods and communities. This is supported by UN agency knowledge showing that quite one billion people’s livelihoods area unit supported by the dairy farm sector which dairy farm is consumed by quite six billion folks globally. The fact that several countries like better to try this on a constant day lends further importance to individual national celebrations and shows that milk may be a world food.