June 29 is celebrated as the World Tiger Day, often called International Tiger Day to raise awareness about tiger conservation, promote the protection of the natural habitat of tigers and support tiger protection issues. It has been nine years of Tiger Day, but, this year it has a special significance for India. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the much-awaited results of the fourth four-yearly all India tiger estimation exercise carried out across the country in 2018.

World Tiger Day was established at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 to raise awareness about the decline of big cats’ numbers. A declaration was made that Governments of tiger populated countries had vowed to double the tiger population by 2020.

The tiger is a territorial animal who needs a certain area to live within and in fact usually resists violation of this space by other tigers. Most Southern Indian states have been performing better in tiger management compared to north Indian states. Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are a few of them.

Here is the list of 6 places where you can spot tigers in India:

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan is known as the land of Royal Bengal Tigers. It is one of the national parks which known for its various interesting tigers’ name and their dominating story.

Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh is known as Kanha Tiger Reserve. According to the reports, there are 83 tigers and 42 cubs

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh is a biodiverse park, famous for its large population of royal Bengal tigers, especially in the central Tala zone.

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka is surrounded by the western ghats and has a sizeable number of tigers. You can go for treks and open jeep safaris here and spot tigers, wild boars, panthers and more.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand was established in 1936 and has the distinction of being India’s first national park. The reserve inspired the India-wide Project Tiger programme started in 1973 for the conservation of wild tigers and saw the creation of 22 other reserves.

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh is less popular than the other two yet you can spot tigers here every few days.