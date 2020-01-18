Kathmandu: The world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimetres, passed away on January 17 at a hospital in Nepal, according to an AFP report.

Magar died of pneumonia at a hospital in Pokhara, 200 kilometres from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.

“He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today,” Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, told AFP.

We are saddened today to hear of the passing of the world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar from Nepal https://t.co/rfedNxxnP8 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 17, 2020

In 2010, Guinness World Records had declared Magar as the world’s shortest man after his 18th birthday.

His father recalled, “He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small.”

Khagendra quickly caught the public’s imagination, and in 2011, he was appointed as a Nepalese Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism.

However, he lost the title after Nepal’s, Chandra Bahadur Dangi was declared to be the world’s shortest mobile man, measuring 54.6 centimetres. But after Dangi’s death in 2015, Magar regained the title.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief, who first met Khagendra during his visit to Italy in 2010, said, ”We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us. His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him. As many people of short stature experience, life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kg and you don’t fit into world built for the average person”.

”But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life. It’s been an honour to know him and his family, and a privilege to share his story with the world”, Glenday added.