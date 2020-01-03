New Delhi: After Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in US-led airstrike in Baghdad on Friday, #WorldWar3 started trending soon after, on Twitter.

The development comes after Iran’s defence minister threatened the US with “crushing revenge” for the death of Major General Soleimani.

Amid global tensions brewing and expectations of retaliation from Iran, some people raised serious speculations over the possibility of World War III. Some people have even termed the killing as the biggest military escalation since World War II. Here are some comments:

Dear #Government, Do not allow the U.K. to be sucked into #WorldWar3 by America with Iran/Russia.

Chances are we’ll all die anyway but personally I’d prefer to do so whilst not pandering to a megalomaniac trying to avoid impeachment. Regards,

Donald Trump may have kick started #worldwar3 there will be consequences after he ordered a US air strike which killed an Iranian general, get ready folks, our weak willed Trump groupie in No:10 will fall into line and send our troops into another futile war, watch this space. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) January 3, 2020

A deranged man is in charge of the US, we all know it and yet the man is allowed, unchecked by his advisors, to potentially start #WorldWar3 because someone likely called him names on Twitter, he couldn’t get it up or his Big Mac dinner gave him indigestion.#TrumpIsAWorldThreat — Johanna Saunders ⚫️🕷🏴 (@JohannaSaunders) January 3, 2020

You dolts keep posting memes about #worldwar3 while real people are going to really die because of the real president’s reckless actions to destabilize a foreign government. It’s ugly. Stop it. — Blair Imani 🕊 (@BlairImani) January 3, 2020

Waking up to see #worldwar3 trending. So much for a happy and peaceful new year! We are only on bloody day 3! pic.twitter.com/sBOqZk1L2T — Tammyfaulk (@Tammyfaulk7) January 3, 2020

It's the second day of the new decade.#WorldWar3 is trending. This isn't starting well. Can we rewind 48 hours and reboot 2020? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 3, 2020

However, making light of the situation, some users posted funny and sarcastic memes on the development:

I have a good feeling about this year

*opens Twitter*#WorldWar3 is trending

Me… pic.twitter.com/fSf39fmE10 — AKADave 🍷(not a guy) (@Dahmerscookpot) January 3, 2020

When you're laughing at all these #worldwar3 memes but then you realize it can actually happen pic.twitter.com/y3gFCB2D04 — 🏷️ (@vicious_hoe) January 3, 2020

2020 is gonna World War 3 is

be my year is trending on

very 2nd Day#worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/U7qbHkwuOV — Khanabadosh (@mohammadasim039) January 3, 2020

Me waking up from a 6 hour nap just for me to go onto twitter and see that ‘WW3’ and ‘Iran’ is trending #iran #WorldWar3 pic.twitter.com/OSwa2VQqJX — chelsea (@chelseam_2702) January 3, 2020

Me trying to get away before they start drafting for World War 3 #wwlll #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/WpPnFpITpo — Tré Lamar (@its_lamar18) January 3, 2020

Iran calling North Korea so they can team up and “wipe out all the Americans” during #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/pE7efegH0u — fg (@4myniggas) January 3, 2020

The US on Thursday carried out an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others on the orders of President Donald Trump.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the White House said in a statement.

Soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter saying that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its “rogue adventurism”.

Meanwhile, Amir Hatami, who is also top commander of the elite Quds, said: “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination… We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination.”