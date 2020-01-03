New Delhi: After Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in US-led airstrike in Baghdad on Friday, #WorldWar3 started trending soon after, on Twitter.
The development comes after Iran’s defence minister threatened the US with “crushing revenge” for the death of Major General Soleimani.
Amid global tensions brewing and expectations of retaliation from Iran, some people raised serious speculations over the possibility of World War III. Some people have even termed the killing as the biggest military escalation since World War II. Here are some comments:
However, making light of the situation, some users posted funny and sarcastic memes on the development:
The US on Thursday carried out an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others on the orders of President Donald Trump.
“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the White House said in a statement.
Soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter saying that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its “rogue adventurism”.
Meanwhile, Amir Hatami, who is also top commander of the elite Quds, said: “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination… We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination.”