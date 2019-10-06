New Delhi: Like the characters of our everyday soap operas go to bed fully decked up, cricketer Hardik Pandya went to surgery wearing a ravishing wristwatch. As the cricketer posed with a victory sign from the operation theatre, many noticed nothing but the dandy watch. And this many include Zomato vice-president Rahul Ganjoo. He said that the pricey watch takes at least eight years to get on the waitlist. The price of this particular watch, a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, is Rs 80 lakh.

Surgery done successfully 🥳 Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉 pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

As the fans of Hardik wished him good luck and a speedy recovery from his back operation, Hardik took note of what Rahul Ganjoo brought to the notice of social media. Acknowledging it, the cricketer praised Rahul’s eye for watches.

Couldn’t help but notice Hardik wore what looks like a Patek Philippe Nautilus to surgery 🙂 This watch has an 8 year waitlist to get on the waitlist! #swag https://t.co/0Y5XaD79b3 — Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) October 5, 2019

Hardik went through the surgery in London. This particular watch is considered the holy grail in the watch industry. The watch is believed to have carried the chronograph and date complications. The all-rounder is also known for never shying away from showing off his lavish lifestyle.

The BCCI provided a detailed account of the surgery through a media statement, saying the surgery was carried out after Hardik “complained” of back issues in the final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. The BCCI also said the surgery was carried out keeping in mind “long-term” benefits.

“The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue,” the statement said. “On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process.”