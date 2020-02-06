New Delhi: While Amul gets attention for its inanely hilarious, tongue-in-cheek commentary on contemporary issues, this time the line between ‘funny’ and ‘snide’ got blurred, as Twitter slammed Amul, as Amul played on the spelling of Wuhan (the centre of coronavirus attack) and linked it to yahan. From Wuhan to Yahan here means from there to here in Hindi. The advertisement shows the Amul girl as one of the Indians rescued from China and she is seen with a mask on, while others are alighting from the Air India plane. Going by Amul’s rich legacy of significant advertisements, this was meant to be a tribute to the Air India operation but the wordplay ruined it to some.

However, some people didn’t find anything wrong in the advertisement and praised the creativity as usual.