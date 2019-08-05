The clocks are already showing us why our energies have started to droop this first day of the week and coming just in time for a much need visual treat is Uri: The Surgical Strike star Yami Gautam‘s highly sultry picture which set even Chhapaak actor and her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey‘s mood rosy. Driving away our Monday blues, Yami teased fans with satiny feels of her on-point sartorial game and broke the Internet with the viral picture.

In the picture that the diva shared on her Instagram handle, Yami can be seen donning a peach-coloured satin ensemble with a plunging neckline and teamed it with traditional gold bangles. Keeping her makeup minimalistic to only nude shades, Yami left her shoulder-length tresses open as she posed with a hint of smile. The picture was captioned, “When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter & sparkle all week along (sic)” and Vikrant was quick to reply, “Ati sundar (sic)”.

Bollywood is suddenly in a mood for fresh pairings and keeping up with the tempo, the latest buzz in Tinseltown is of the upcoming movie Ginny Weds Sunny which will see Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey coming together for the first time. Marking Puneet Khanna’s directorial debut, the romantic comedy will go on floors from September 1 this year and fans can’t wait to see their favourites slay together.

Apart from this, Yami was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal and will next be seen in Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Vikrant, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up shooting for Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi. While Deepika Padukone plays the lead Laxmi, Vikrant will be essaying the role of her husband. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office.