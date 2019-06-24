The speculations have been put to rest as finally after six months, megastar Yash and his actor-wife Radhika Pandit have dropped the name of their little munchkin. Dropping the news together on their respective Instagram handles, Yash and Radhika revealed the name they have zeroed down on through a typical dramatic video.

The shared video shows the family of three unable to get their hands off each other and smearing the baby with umpteen number of kisses as they sat for the naming ceremony as per Hindu customs. The video ends with the message, “we love you… Ayra Yash” (sic) and fans couldn’t keep calm as they got to know the name, flooding the post with their best wishes.

While it is interesting to note that the baby’s name “Ayra” has both Yash and Radhika’s initials, the name itself has Arabic origin and means “respectable.” The post was captioned, “Introducing our lil angel.. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP” (sic).

Popular Kannada star couple, Yash and Radhika Pandit, became proud parents of the baby girl on December 2 last year. The actress had posted a romantic picture on social media calling it the big day of her life. In the picture, Yash can be seen kissing her forehead. Both the mother and child were reportedly healthy. This came as a great news for all their fans who were congratulating the couple and were praying for the newborn’s good health.

Both the stars started their acting career with Ashok Kashyap’s television serial – Nandagokula. They also began their filmy journey together. Yash and Radhika worked together in Shashank’s Moggina Manasu in 2008. They became friends for a couple of years. Both of them got married in December 2016 in the presence of friends and family.