It’s almost that time of the year where we celebrate as the calendar flips over to a new year. But, when we look back at 2018, we think what is that one thing that entertained us right from the beginning? Memes have taken over the social media right from, ‘JCB ki Khudayi’, ‘Angry Pakistan Fan’ to ‘Land Kara De’ – paragliding boy that had the internet hooked. Twitterati can’t stop twisting news, pictures and even random sentences into funny scenarios with their witty captions.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the hilarious memes that floated on the Internet in 2019:

JCB ki Khudai:

You must have come across JCB memes on Twitter with this hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi. In May, Google was flooded with the keywords related to JCB such as JCB Memes, JCB Ki Khudai memes, JCB Ki Khudai video, JCB Machine Memes, JCB Ki Khudai meme why, JCB Ki Khudai meme viral.

JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019



Angry Pakistan Fan

Pakistanis flooded social media with hilarious memes when they saw Pak getting defeated by Indians at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Dhoptungi – Gully Boy meme

Mere boyfriend se guru gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko. This dialogue has become fodder for netizens.

Alia is a GUNDI 👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/kdfa496e4s — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 10, 2019

Kesari Meme

Land Kara De

Me, five minutes into a family gathering. pic.twitter.com/9GL5SJrRuy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2019

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawning meme

“Really, Really, Really” Memes? We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why people stand up even when the seatbelt sign is on! 🛫 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 6, 2019

Rahul Bose- Banana



Onion Price issue