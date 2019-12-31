It’s almost that time of the year where we celebrate as the calendar flips over to a new year. But, when we look back at 2018, we think what is that one thing that entertained us right from the beginning? Memes have taken over the social media right from, ‘JCB ki Khudayi’, ‘Angry Pakistan Fan’ to ‘Land Kara De’ – paragliding boy that had the internet hooked. Twitterati can’t stop twisting news, pictures and even random sentences into funny scenarios with their witty captions.
Here’s a sneak peek of some of the hilarious memes that floated on the Internet in 2019:
JCB ki Khudai:
You must have come across JCB memes on Twitter with this hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi. In May, Google was flooded with the keywords related to JCB such as JCB Memes, JCB Ki Khudai memes, JCB Ki Khudai video, JCB Machine Memes, JCB Ki Khudai meme why, JCB Ki Khudai meme viral.
Angry Pakistan Fan
Pakistanis flooded social media with hilarious memes when they saw Pak getting defeated by Indians at the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Dhoptungi – Gully Boy meme
Mere boyfriend se guru gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko. This dialogue has become fodder for netizens.
Kesari Meme
Land Kara De
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawning meme
Rahul Bose- Banana
Onion Price issue