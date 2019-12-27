New Delhi: And just like that, it’s a wrap on 2019.

This year, too, the Internet didn’t disappoint and ensured that we had our utmost fill of funny, quirky and inspirational videos. Apart from the obvious ones, many unconventional videos became topics of conversation on social media this year and kept us entertained throughout.

Here are 10 viral videos which we absolutely loved and couldn’t help but share it with our friends and family.

1. Paragliding troubles of Vipin Sahu

*boards flight for the first time* *little turbulence happen* me to pilot: pic.twitter.com/BSJgww9NsZ — capt. (@thephukdi) August 26, 2019

Well, undoubtedly, this was the funniest video of 2019! The hilarious video of UP’s Vipin Sahu requesting the instructor to make him land while paragliding, went crazy viral on the social media and sparked a plethora of funny memes online.

His words “Bhai bas land kara de” and “Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de” still crack up people.

2. Singing sensation Ranu Mondal

In July this year, West Bengal’s Ranu Mondal sang Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat Railway station and the rest is history. Her song went viral in August after a man noticed Ranu at the station and recorded her, the video of which went viral within seconds on social media.

From offers to be in a reality show in Mumbai to singing for Himesh Reshammiya’s movie, Happy Hardy and Heer, her life changed for the better. Now, she is an internet sensation to say the least and whatever she does, makes news.

3. Bollywood’s Bottle cap challenge

Well, a fun little challenge made quite a buzz in 2019, especially after Bollywood became obsessed with it. The challenge is to place the cap on top of a water bottle with the goal of unscrewing it with a single kick, the catch being that the bottle should not topple over.

Akshay Kumar was the first who started the Bottle Cap Challenge after taking inspiration from Jason Statham. Other celebs from B-town joined him too and started accepting the challenge.

4. The disgraceful video of Indians ‘stealing’ from a Bali hotel

A video of an Indian family getting caught stealing accessories from a hotel in Bali took the internet by storm this July. In the viral video, the hotel staff can be seen opening their luggage to find hotel electronics and accessories and netizens dubbed the entire incident as‘disgraceful.’

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

5. The ‘mature bag’ we all need

In July again, a video went viral on social media where a young guy explains how to look attractive in college. According to him, you can only look cool when you carry a brown bag purchased from Amazon and the meme-factory found its fodder.

6. Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh repeated ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal..’ multiple times in the span of 36 seconds.

The video became viral, and Sharda of course, became the butt of all jokes.

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

7.Baby, baby, baby…

A video of Karnataka’s farmer singing Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s superhit song Baby left netizens stunned, with people gushing that it is better than the original.

8.The case of the expensive bananas

Netizens were outraged after Rahul Bose shared a video about how a hotel charged a hefty amount for just two banana. Bose posted a video on Twitter complaining about how JW Marriott charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

9. A young school girl’s funny rant

A video of a young Gujarati girl venting about how she does not find studying to be a pleasant thing, resonated with a lot of people. She says how she has to wake up daily at 6 am to rush to school, the pressure of studying so many subjects and demands “chutkara“(freedom) for a month.

When asked what she will do if she meets the person responsible for setting up schools, the girl says: “Main usse dhoke ke na, puri paani dal ke, istri kar dalungi puri!(I’ll wash that person, pour in a whole lot of water, and iron him/her out)”.

The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuOZ4befp1 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) November 13, 2019

10. Caa Caa Chhi Chhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s funny slogan against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) became widely popular and viral during the agitations.

The 12-second clip in which Banerjee says ‘Caa Caa Chhi Chhi’ amused netizens a lot!

CAA CAA Chi Chi, CAA CAA Chi Chi. I'm all in for these kinds of protests 🤣😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/llpCuhCNNd — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) December 21, 2019

Which one’s your favourite?