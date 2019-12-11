Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is making her fan’s eyes sore with her latest gorgeous look. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures in a white and pink lehenga and she looks absolutely breathtaking. She completed her look subtle makeup, kohled eyes, bindi, and a million-dollar smile. She accessorised her look with a huge maang tikka, a pair of chandbalis and hair styled in a bun with flower garland wrapped around it.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Earrings:- @manubhaijewels @madhubanbymanubhai 📸:- @be_naam_creations. (sic)”

The pictures are going viral and have fetched overt one lakh likes within a couple of hours.

Take a look at the photos here:



Shivangi never misses flaunted her beauty in her hot and sexy photos that she keeps sharing on social media. She is also known for flaunting her perfectly toned body and her fans just love her both the avatars.

Talking about the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has recently completed 3000 episodes. It has been running successfully since the year 2019 and is one of the most popular daily soap to be aired on Indian television.

On the personal front, Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”