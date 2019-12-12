Television actor Shivangi Joshi has gained immense popularity with her stint on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She often shares her pictures on social media making heads turn with her sartorial choices and fashion statement. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her couple of pictures in gorgeous pink lehenga with intricate embroidery teamed up with net orange lehenga. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and hair styled in a puffy bun. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Outfit @jiyabyveerdesign Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal__Earings @aquamarine_jewellery 📸 @smilepleasephotographyy. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared her in a white and pink lehenga and she looks absolutely breathtaking. She completed her look subtle makeup, kohled eyes, bindi, and a million-dollar smile. She accessorised her look with a huge maang tikka, a pair of chandbalis and hair styled in a bun with flower garland wrapped around it. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Earrings:- @manubhaijewels @madhubanbymanubhai 📸:- @be_naam_creations. (sic)”



Talking about the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has recently completed 3000 episodes. It has been running successfully since the year 2019 and is one of the most popular daily soap to be aired on Indian television.

On the personal front, Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”