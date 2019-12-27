Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame with her role as Naira Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has once again set the temperatures soaring with her gorgeous ethnic look in blue lehenga. Taking to Instagram, she looks like a royal princess as she twirls around in royal blue lehenga with intricate embroidery. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a golden neckpiece, a pair of statement earrings, a huge maang tikka, bangles. She has styled her hair in braided hair bun and looks breathtaking at a picturesque location.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🦚 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:42am PST



Earlier, she has shared her couple of pictures in gorgeous pink lehenga with intricate embroidery teamed up with net orange lehenga. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and hair styled in a puffy bun. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Outfit @jiyabyveerdesign Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal__Earings @aquamarine_jewellery 📸 @smilepleasephotographyy. (sic)”



Talking about the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has recently completed 3000 episodes. It has been running successfully since the year 2019 and is one of the most popular daily soap to be aired on Indian television.

On the personal front, Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”