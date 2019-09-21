Television actor Shivangi Joshi is making heads turn with her bridal avatar. After her green lehenga bridal look took the internet by storm, she has shared an array of pictures in a red lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. Her long veil and bridal jewellery – matha patti, bangles, rose ring among others are complimenting her look. Her perfect bridal makeup and bold red lipstick make her look jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Her wide smile and flawless beauty will steal your heart away.

Shivangi, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looks like a royal princess and her glossy makeup is what you can’t miss.

Shivangi never misses flaunted her beauty in her hot and sexy photos that she keeps sharing on social media. She is also known for flaunting her perfectly toned body and her fans just love her both the avatars.

Further, giving credit to people behind her beautiful look, she captioned the pictures as, “MAKEUP ,HAIR & STYLING:- @nehaadhvikmahajan OUTFIT :- @asianacoutureofficial @payalkeyalofficial JEWELERY :- @sanzanyjewels PHOTOGHRAPHY:- @isrraniphotography Location Courtesy:- @jadegardenbanquets Beauty Partners :- @forever52india. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Sep 20, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram #dulhanwalifeeling 🌹 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Sep 20, 2019 at 7:50am PDT



Talking about the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has recently completed 3000 episodes. It has been running successfully since the year 2019 and is one of the most popular daily soap to be aired on Indian television.

On the personal front, Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”