Imphal: Inspired by the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, an 8-year-old activist from Manipur has now urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement climate change laws in the country.

Licypriya Kangujam, who recently met Thunberg in an climate change event in Madrid in Spain, called upon the prime minister to pass the laws in the ongoing winter session of parliament.

”Please save our future. I am with my inspiration @gretathunberg to give more pressure to you and the world leaders. You can’t underestimate us. Please pass the Climate Change law in the ongoing winter parliament session,” reads the tweet.

Dear Mr. @narendramodi, Pass the #ClimateChange Law in the ongoing Parliament session. Plz save our future. I am now with my inspiration @GretaThunberg to give more pressure 2 you & the world leaders. You can’t underestimate us. #ActNow #ClimateActionNow @Fridays4future @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/byDrTDolWu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 6, 2019

Not just that, the young activist has been holding talks, organising awareness campaigns, rallies and has helped victims of natural calamities. The Class II student also founded “The Child Movement” to fight the climate crisis and urged the government to take concrete steps and save the environment.

Just like Thunberg, she has voiced concerns across several international platforms, urging the world leaders to act on the issue of climate change and to reduce natural disasters.

She had made headlines earlier this in June too, when she stood near Parliament premises to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention towards climate change.

“I urge him and all MPs to act on climate change now and save our future. The sea levels are increasing and the Earth is becoming hotter. They should act now,” she had told ANI.

7-years-old Child Climate Activist from India Ms. Licypriya Kangujam received the prestigious “World Children Peace Prize 2019”. https://t.co/txptxgcpx5 pic.twitter.com/RWjbtOqnOD — indiaeducationdiary (@indiaedudiary) September 5, 2019

Kangujam has also been recognised for her work and was awarded the 2019 World Children Peace Prize Laureate.

Isn’t she such an inspiration for the young generation?