New Delhi: A Hong Kong jeweller has set up a lavish toilet made of gold in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. The toilet seat is studded with approximately 40, 815 diamonds worth over $1,200,000. The showpiece toilet is now being exhibited at the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

If this has already dazzled your mind, hold your breath! The toilet seat is made of bullet-proof glass. While the exquisite toilet could fetch the founder over Rs 9 crore, Aaron Shum has reportedly said that he was not willing to sell probably the ‘costliest toilet’ of the world.

A gold #toilet studded with more than 40,000 #diamonds worth $1.2 million unveiled at the #CIIE2019. The toilet, designed by the #HongKong musician #AaronShum, will be listed in the #GuinnessWorldRecords on Nov 6. (Video: Yang Hui/GT) pic.twitter.com/VI6tlxvIKM — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 6, 2019

“We would like to build a diamond art museum so that many people can enjoy it,” Mr Shum told Daily mail. By enjoying it, he, of course, means watching and admiring the beauty of the toilet — something that doesn’t generally go with toilets.

However, the lavish display of wealth has not gone down well on social media. “Such lavish display of rare capital monumental designs having no utility in practice…” commented one on Twitter.

Gold toilets are not uncommon across the world.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan sculpted an 18-Karat solid gold toilet, named ‘America’, which got stolen recently from Blenheim Palace, a world heritage site with over 300 years of history in England, and also the birthplace of Winston Churchill. ‘America’ belonged to the permanent collection of the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York. It was a fully operational toilet and many people reportedly sat on it while it was on display.