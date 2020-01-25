New Delhi: Every year on January 25, the government of India observes the ‘National Voters’ Day’ to celebrate Indian democracy and the fundamental right to vote. This is the 10th National Voters Day and also the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, which came into being on this day in 1950.

The year 2020 marks an important milestone in the history of Indian democracy as ECI completes 70 years of its journey.

ECI is a constitutional body that was established in 1950 to overlook the smooth running of elections in India that guarantee universal adult suffrage to the citizens of India above the age of 18.

The Commission initiated the celebration of National Voters’ Day in India to highlight the value and importance of every vote and also encourage young voters to take part in the political process. Its main purpose is to encourage, facilitate and maximize the enrolment of new voters and active participation of the active voters.

The theme for this year is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’, which sets the tone for year-long activities with focus on voter education and renewal of citizens’ faith in the electoral process.

Celebrations

The day is celebrated at over ten lakh locations across the country including polling stations, district and state headquarters.

Every year, National Voter’s Day is celebrated at New Delhi in the presence of the President of India as the chief guest. Celebration starts with the welcome speech, several cultural events like folk dance, plays, music, drawing competition on different themes, etc. are organised.

Here’s how Twitterati, including some of our leaders marked the day:

On #NationalVotersDay I urge all 18 plus citizens to enrol themselves in the voters' list and exercise their franchise during elections. Every voter must participate in the electoral process & strengthen the foundations of India’s vibrant democracy. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 25, 2020

Voting is not only our right, but also our duty. We appeal to all to vote wisely! #NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/LagwKxmqj4 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 25, 2020

Leadership is not about the next election, it's about the next generation.

Your Vote is your Voice! Your one vote has the power to build a New India. #NationalVotersDay & cast our votes responsibly to further strengthen democracy. pic.twitter.com/Pcr5tz0yX3 — A.N.YADAV (@ADINARAYANA2515) January 25, 2020

On #NationalVotersDay, I appeal all the voters of #DelhiElections to cast their vote responsibly and choose wisely. Democracy is a gift which many people don’t cherish when its present, once it starts weakening, then the real dangers are visible. Hope we don’t go through that. pic.twitter.com/FRKS5daLrf — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) January 25, 2020

Your vote is your right and can help to build a new India. Happy National Voters Day! #NationalVotersDay #votersday pic.twitter.com/0U1kefxdvI — PAVAN KUMAR APS (@ApsPavan) January 25, 2020

This #NationalVotersDay don’t forget the power of vote. Cast your vote for a better tomorrow. Participate in greater numbers for a better democracy.#PMBJP #votersday pic.twitter.com/NXf5q15JjD — Dinesh Patel (@dineshpatel82) January 25, 2020

On National Voters Day, we congratulate the Election Commission of India for their strong contribution in strengthening our democracy. Voters are Bharat Bhagya Vidhatas! On National Voters Day, let us pledge to vote &inspire others to vote. #NationalVotersDay Cc: @vikrantkumar pic.twitter.com/hH7f1fsJDa — པྲ་ཤཱནྟ པཱ་ཋཀ 🎊 [ Prashant pathak 🇮🇳] (@Resolute_Ken) January 25, 2020

Each citizen has a duty towards this country to vote. It grants each individual the power to cast a vote for the candidate they want as their leader. Use your power, fulfil your duty, cast your vote. #PramukhGroup #RealEstate #AClassOfItsOwn #NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/t3Kt2cnvyj — Pramukh Group (@pramukhgroup) January 25, 2020

"Your Vote! Your Right!

On this National Voters Day, let us pledge to exercise our basic right to vote & celebrate the spirit of democracy."#NationalVotersDay #NationalVotersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/4nK62cwjfX — Parag Shah (@ParagShahBJP) January 25, 2020

.@ECISVEEP has done commendable job since it's foundation. I congratulate them. Voting is the essence of a democracy.Let’s pledge to use our democratic right & make our contribution in shaping a better tomorrow & strengthened the faith in the electoral process#NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/OOdTRkjxlS — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 25, 2020

As we celebrate this day, here is the Voters’ Pledge:

“We, the citizens of India, having abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement”.