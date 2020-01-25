New Delhi: Every year on January 25, the government of India observes the ‘National Voters’ Day’ to celebrate Indian democracy and the fundamental right to vote. This is the 10th National Voters Day and also the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, which came into being on this day in 1950.
The year 2020 marks an important milestone in the history of Indian democracy as ECI completes 70 years of its journey.
ECI is a constitutional body that was established in 1950 to overlook the smooth running of elections in India that guarantee universal adult suffrage to the citizens of India above the age of 18.
The Commission initiated the celebration of National Voters’ Day in India to highlight the value and importance of every vote and also encourage young voters to take part in the political process. Its main purpose is to encourage, facilitate and maximize the enrolment of new voters and active participation of the active voters.
The theme for this year is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’, which sets the tone for year-long activities with focus on voter education and renewal of citizens’ faith in the electoral process.
Celebrations
The day is celebrated at over ten lakh locations across the country including polling stations, district and state headquarters.
Every year, National Voter’s Day is celebrated at New Delhi in the presence of the President of India as the chief guest. Celebration starts with the welcome speech, several cultural events like folk dance, plays, music, drawing competition on different themes, etc. are organised.
As we celebrate this day, here is the Voters’ Pledge:
“We, the citizens of India, having abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement”.