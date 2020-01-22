Srinagar: A Kashmiri youth, Zubair Ahmad is making heads turn and has currently become the talk of the town due to his artistic abilities. Hailing from Budgam, Zubair Ahmad has left netizens impressed after he made a car out of snow.

Pictures and videos of the beautiful snow car have now become a sight-seeing spot for many residents, with people clicking selfies with it. Meanwhile the pictures have gone viral on the internet, and netizens have complimented Ahmad for his artwork.

Zubair, who runs a car accessories business in Budgam, took two days to finish the ‘snow car’ which has been painted in painted with pink and neon green.

He told ANI,”I’ve been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see”.

Appreciating his talent, netizens also compared him to sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is well recognised throughout the world for his sand art.

Here is how people reacted to his art:

