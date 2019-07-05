The Internet is buzzing with videos of the latest craze, the bottle cap challenge which has left celebrities and commoners hooked like never before. Gripped under its fever, Gully boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the first Bollywood actors to post a successful execution of it, before passing on the challenge to unscrew the bottle cap with a single kick, to his contemporaries. The recent one to take it up was YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam whose hilarious take on it earned accolades from actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter apart from Siddhant.

The aim of the trend is to invite the best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The challenge is to place the cap on top of a water bottle with the goal of unscrewing it with a single kick, the catch being that the bottle should not topple over. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bhuvan uploaded a video which features him in slo-mo as he approaches the bottle with the aim to unhook the cap. The post was captioned, “Sameer came home and tried the #bottlecapchallenge Tag friends who could do this! I nominate @vickykaushal09 @hardikpandya93 and @amandacerny to try this one #SameerFuddi #bottlecapchallenge” (sic). While Janhvi called Bhuvan a “winner”, Ishaan commented, “I wish I was that bottle cap” (sic) and Siddhant wrote, “Daat deni padegi aapko! wah! (commendable)” (sic).

The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi showed off his kicking skills by posting a video of himself participating in the challenge. In the post on the Instagram story, Siddhant then challenged actor Ishaan Khatter.

Later, actor Akshay Kumar joined the brigade and put out a slo-mo video where he can be seen donning an all black athleisure wear, as he approaches the bottle placed in the center of the frame and kicks off the cap effortlessly and successfully into the air.

Taking it a notch higher, actor Tiger Shroff blindfolded himself to perform the viral challenge and it will definitely make your jaws drop. In the video, he can be seen blindfolding himself and kicking the bottle cap. Dressed in a black sleeveless shirt, he definitely rocks the challenge.