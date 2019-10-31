Youtube sensation Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy with her sense of humour, Lilly not only treated fans to her “embarrassing” side but also gave them a reason to gush over the abundant cuteness of her little puppy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a picture of the terrier, dressed up as a teddy bear with a red and white chequered bow on the front. The picture was captioned, “I promised myself I would never embarrass my kids but alas… here I am. LOOK AT MY SWEET BOY TRYING ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES. May this bring you as much pure joy as it’s brought me. Tag the world to save humanity. #ScarbroTheTeddy @scarbrothedawg (sic).”

Earlier, Lilly dropped a video on her YouTube channel which broke the Internet for its horror content ahead of Halloween. Presented by ‘Warner Mothers’, Lilly was back to grip fans with “the newest horror movie” which she shared on her official YouTube channel and added in the description that she “peed my pants just typing this. Happy Halloween rebels”. Opening to grim music and dimly lit scenes, typical of any horror movie, the drawer full of daggers, screams and baited breaths as she hid under the bed all amplified the haunted scenes.

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet as she juggles talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, all while slaying effortlessly and leaving fans drooling. She recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying like never before.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.