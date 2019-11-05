Leaving us more smitten than ever, one Instagram post at a time, NBC’s ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘ host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh‘s latest gratitude post and chirpy picture are enough benchmarks for other hosts. For a person who survives on “.2 hours of sleep” and still manages to pull of talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, Lilly looks too fresh and energetic round the clock as she slays effortlessly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a picture with the live audience of her chat show and left fans drooling over the goal-worthy post. The caption read, “Y’all don’t understand how much I love the @latewithlilly live audience! They keep me feeling hype and energized while I’m running on .2 hours of sleep. Truly the best part of my day and the job! I can’t thank you all enough for the support! If you want to join them head to LillySinghTix.com to reserve your free tickets. WE MAKING HISTORY YALL AND WE WANT YOU THERE! link in bio x (sic).”

Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. This year on Halloween, Lilly shared a picture of the terrier, dressed up as a teddy bear with a red and white chequered bow on the front, giving fans a reason to gush over the abundant cuteness of her little puppy.

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. As fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying as the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair.”

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.