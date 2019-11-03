NBC’s talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘s host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh recently treated fans to a drool-worthy picture teamed with a piece of hands-on advice and the Internet can’t keep calm. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, Lilly seems all too serious for the weekend and even overdressed for a Sunday but that’s no reason why we shouldn’t be taking note of her sartorial elegance and classy style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a picture where she can be seen donning a chic crimson shirt tucked inside a pair of high waist black pants. Letting her beautiful long ponytail fly in the air, Lilly shielded her eyes from the sun and captioned the picture, “Blocking out bad energy but make it fashion. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Blocking out bad energy but make it fashion. A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on Nov 2, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

Youtube sensation Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. This year on Halloween, Lilly shared a picture of the terrier, dressed up as a teddy bear with a red and white chequered bow on the front, giving fans a reason to gush over the abundant cuteness of her little puppy.

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet as she juggles talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, all while slaying effortlessly and leaving fans drooling. She recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying like never before.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.