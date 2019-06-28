The last working day has already got our nerves at their sluggish best and as the weekend approaches, nothing seems more relatable than Lilly Singh aka YouTube sensation Superwoman‘s latest video on self-care. Spilling out tips that can leave one “woke” like never before, Lilly, as usual, dropped a hilarious video which had fans agreeing on so many levels.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Lilly wrote, “This year I’ve been practicing a lot of self care and as a result I am a completely woke, mindful and perfect human being. Just kidding. There are spelling mistakes in my journal, I really hope my therapist likes me and I still think a masseuse might be secretly taking pics of me. Self care is hard y’all. But god bless us for trying! Tag a friend who deserves some good self loving! Full video in my bio anddddd new video tomorrow. Yes! Remember those. That. have a good day!” (sic).

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

Lilly was in India a couple of months back and happened to meet Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh at an award night. Setting the dance floor on fire, the two shook a leg to Bruno Mar’s song Uptown Funk at the show and their viral videos of the spontaneous gig broke the Internet. The Gully Boy star and the Indo-Canadian YouTuber seemed to gell well as they even rapped to Apna Time Aayega while the crowd went wild enjoying their performance.