There is no room for mid-week blues as they colour for the day is hot red and YouTube sensation Superwoman aka Lilly Singh is making sure we adhere to the same as she smeared the Internet with her oh-so-sexy looks and family portrait in recent Instagram post. Seen slaying like never before, Lilly oozed oomph as she posed with her awwwdorable “son” and fans couldn’t help but gush over the pawfect family picture.

In the shared picture, Lilly can be seen striking a sensuous pose, donning a haute red pant-suit and holding her son in her arms. The picture was captioned, “Zaddy and son” and fans broke the Internet over the viral picture.

View this post on Instagram Zaddy and son. A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

Lilly was in India a couple of months back and happened to meet Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh at an award night. Setting the dance floor on fire, the two shook a leg to Bruno Mar’s song Uptown Funk at the show and their viral videos of the spontaneous gig broke the Internet. The Gully Boy star and the Indo-Canadian YouTuber seemed to gell well as they even rapped to Apna Time Aayega while the crowd went wild enjoying their performance.