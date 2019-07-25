The mid-week blues have already started settling in and handing out a jolly piece of advice to brush them away early in the morning is YouTube sensation Superwoman aka Lilly Singh. Finding her daily inspiration to “get straight to work” after a hilarious comparison with the Fast And Furious star, The Rock, Lilly penned a deep post that is sure to leave fans motivated for till the weekend arrives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared pictures in a dapper professional look as she got ready to nose dive into work ahead of the weekend. In the shared pictures, the youth icon can be seen donning an all-blue look, much like the day’s mood except that it leaves you inspired. The pictures were captioned, “Sometimes I feel like there’s not enough time in the day. But then I remember I have the same amount of hours in the day as @therock and I get straight to work. It’s no secret that my life is about to get a whole lot busier with my new show and I’m sure the feeling of not having enough time will only amplify. I think regardless of what your career is, the stress of time is relatively universal. I think a good solve is to not only prioritize but be proactive in that process. For example, as I get busier, one of my fears is that I’ll become too thinly spread to carry out some of my philanthropic goals. In my opinion, that’s not a good excuse and I’ve recognized that. I think when it comes to helping humanity and aiding in amplifying voices, there is no good excuse to not participate. That’s why I’m taking every step to ensure that while I’m on set, in meetings and on calls, @spreadgirllove is still thriving and carrying out the mission of gender equity. Whether it’s through advance scheduling, hiring more people and/or developing a long term strategy, it’s important to me to still be a light in this world. All this to say… I’m dedicated to light and love and I think no matter how busy life gets, that needs to be a priority. We’re in this together. Can’t wait to see how you better the world #TeamHumanity (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Lilly Singh is a popular YouTuber who is widely known by her pseudo name Superwoman. She has also been featured in various singles. A few months back, she dropped her new track which set the Internet on fire. Mixing the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, Lilly addressed the issues of sexuality and mental health in her latest single.