We are already in the second day of the week and while the blues are already getting the better of us, YouTube sensation Superwoman aka Lilly Singh put out sultry pictures which left fans drooling. Dressed to kill, the youth icon looked dainty as a Disney princess while she herself claimed to be a teapot.

Sharing her sexy pictures on Instagram, Lilly can be seen successfully pulling off a cold-shoulder gown, with violet flowers embroidered as she sported lilac makeup to go with the bright look. Pulling back her hair in a high pony, Lilly accessorised her look with huge round earrings and a finger ring. The post was hilariously captioned, “I am indeed a little tea pot who is just trying her best not to tip all the way over.” (sic)

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

Lilly was in India a couple of months back and happened to meet Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh at an award night. Setting the dance floor on fire, the two shook a leg to Bruno Mar’s song Uptown Funk at the show and their viral videos of the spontaneous gig broke the Internet. The Gully Boy star and the Indo-Canadian YouTuber seemed to gell well as they even rapped to Apna Time Aayega while the crowd went wild enjoying their performance.