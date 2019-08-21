Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie took to Twitter to announce that he has got married to his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin on Sunday. As per the reports, the YouTuber and Marzia dated each other for long eight years and tied the knot in a private ceremony at Kew Gardens in West London. Taking to Twitter, he shared a couple of pictures from the wedding and wrote, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. (sic)”

In the photos, the couple can be seen walking down the aisle and look gorgeous together. While PewDiePie looks dapper in an all-black suit, Marzia looks beautiful in her wedding gown with flowers in her hand and a wide smile on her face.

We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be ❤️ I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

The newlywed bride also took to Instagram to share the wedding pictures and wrote a long post that reads, “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”



She also uploaded another post that reads, “We have so many wonderful photos to share from the wedding so brace yourself for some spam this week. Lots of you complimented the dress and wanted to give credit to @joflemingdesign for bringing my vision to life. It took us months to perfect the gown, but she really gave me my dream dress. Ps. Thanks for all the sweet comments for us!”



PewDiePie has over 100 million followers on YouTube and has been named the biggest earning YouTuber with 6.5 million a month.