Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly Singh aka Superwoman took to the streets today to attend her first pride parade and fans can’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle from her first pride parade today, Lilly can be seen sitting casually on the road in a rainbow coloured tee and a pair of blue denim shorts teamed with white running shoes. Holding a rainbow flag and smiling wholeheartedly looking at it, Lilly accessorised her look with yellow sunglasses and a yellow pony band on her wrist as her hair sprawled across her shoulders carelessly. The picture was captioned, “Celebrate yourself. Be proud #MyFirstPride” (sic).

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

Lilly was in India a couple of months back and happened to meet Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh at an award night. Setting the dance floor on fire, the two shook a leg to Bruno Mar’s song Uptown Funk at the show and their viral videos of the spontaneous gig broke the Internet. The Gully Boy star and the Indo-Canadian YouTuber seemed to gell well as they even rapped to Apna Time Aayega while the crowd went wild enjoying their performance.