Priyanka Chopra earlier today announced with a picture on Instagram that she is flying to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where her upcoming starrer, The Sky Is Pink, is scheduled have its world premiere on September 13. The picture that comprises of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf got the attention of netizens and soon they started trolling Zaira Wasim, who has quit the Bollywood a few months ago.

One user wrote, “What’s is Zaira Wasim is doing there when she has already left Bollywood and Acting for the sake of her religion? What a Dramabaaz this girl is.” While the other commented, “Isnt it the same girl who had quit acting because of her religion.”

Another Instagram user commented, “She is the gal who already quite acting cz of religion so wat now?? Or those were all Dramaz to gte the lime light???”

Other user commented, “zara wasim doing here , I thought she became a nun or something like that.”

Check out the reactions here:

Earlier, Zaira Wasim made the big announcement with a long post on social media. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, the 18-year-old cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in Bollywood.

In the post, she stated, “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”

The post further read, “As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle — it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here. This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘Imaan’ (a Muslim’s steadfast path in Allah’s devotion). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my Imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened. As I continued to ignorantly pass through while I kept trying to convince myself that what I was doing is okay and isn’t really affecting me, I lost all the ‘barakat’ (fulfilment bestowed upon a devout Muslim by Allah) from my life.”