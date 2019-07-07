Singer Zayn Malik has once again made a cryptic tweet. Continuing his habit of emerging once in a blue moon to post something strange on social media, the former One Direction member wrote just two words on Twitter yesterday. The post had the lyrics of a popular song from OK Jaanu that starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Zayn wrote ‘Enna Sona‘, meaning ‘that beautiful’ in his tweet. It’s a song composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh in 2017 film OK Jaanu, which was the remake of Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani that hit the screens in 2013.

The film’s music was appreciated and Enna Sona was one of the major hits from the album. Watch the song here:

Now, here’s what Zayn tweeted:

Enna sona — zayn (@zaynmalik) July 5, 2019

His fans on Twitter asked him to perform a cover of the song already. While Zayn might have gone back in isolation from social media, his love for Bollywood has now become evident. Earlier as well, the Pillowtalk crooner hinted that he is in awe of Hindi songs. He released a cover of Allah Duhai from the Race-series and also Allah Ke Bande from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II (2003). Zayn has also expressed his love for Bollywood films and artistes. He once said that his favourite films include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Bombay (1995). In fact, reportedly he also made Gigi Hadid watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas (2002) with him. He also loves Shah Rukh Khan and has got clicked with him at events.

So, are you listening to Enna Sona now?