The ICC World Cup 2019 has kicked-off on a good note with India winning the match against South Africa by six wickets on Wednesday. With the world cup, comes the debut of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni. At the Rose Bowl in Southampton, the little munchkin was seen cutely pouting and making faces with the stadium ground at the background. The pictures made its way to social media and like always it has set the internet on fire. The pictures are going viral and how!

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a white flurry sweater and pastel green pants and sneakers. The photos have been shared by a Chennai Super Kings fan page and it tweeted, “Cub Ziva’s World Cup Debut! #WhistleForIndia #Dhoni #Ziva.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, Ziva’s video went viral on the internet after she was seen cheering for daddy Dhoni from the stadium stands after he has hit the consecutive sixes at IPL 2019.

This little one waving out all her #Yellove for her Papa’s team! 😍 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aSfF0M3C0x — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2019

A few days back, Dhoni was spotted playing with daughter Ziva during tea-time. It is no secret that Dhoni loves to spend time with his family and does not miss an opportunity to make the most of it. His family, Ziva and wife Sakshi too are always spotted at cricket venues where Chennai Super Kings play as they root for the CSK skipper.

View this post on Instagram Tea time A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on May 6, 2019 at 4:43am PDT



Dhoni and Ziva keep teasing fans on social media with their adorable videos. The father-daughter duo is undoubtedly the cutest thing on the internet and fans can’t get enough of the bond that they share.

Dhoni and Sakshi had tied the knot in 2010 and have a three-year-old daughter named Ziva.

Talking about the World Cup, India will be playing its next match against Australia on June 9.