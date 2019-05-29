Remember early this month a differently-abled delivery boy from Zomato was winning all the hearts as he was seen carrying out the business in his hand-pulled tricycle. Ramu Sahu, the inspirational boy has now been rewarded with an equally uplifting present by the food-delivery company – And that is an electric tricycle!

Ramu Sahu has a postgraduate degree in Commerce. His video went viral on social media and a Facebook user even shared the story of him.

The founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal shared a picture of Ramu with his new electric vehicle on Twitter. “Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the heart-touching post:

UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. 💯 pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

And we are grateful that he is a part of our Delivery Universe. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aaP2NHhLZ3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. 😇 pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Netizens are loving the way Zomato is helping their delivery boys. Some of the users are overwhelmed by mentioning them as “delivery partners”.

“Our delivery partner”… It touches my heart.. — Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) May 28, 2019

This is so cool. I will try to order from zomato always. Having a heart is always important. Keep up the good work. Time to also start your own cloud kitchens specially for chinese — Shivalik Prasad (@shiva338) May 28, 2019

Good to see that you care for your employees – although @Zomato cares a zilch about its customer issues. FYI – my issue is pending for sometime now in spite of tagging you. — Suresh T Kumar (@sureshtkumar) May 28, 2019

Here’s the video of Ramu that went viral:

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there’s life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019



Zomato should be given credit for hiring differently-abled people as their employees.