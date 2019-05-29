Remember early this month a differently-abled delivery boy from Zomato was winning all the hearts as he was seen carrying out the business in his hand-pulled tricycle. Ramu Sahu, the inspirational boy has now been rewarded with an equally uplifting present by the food-delivery company – And that is an electric tricycle!
Ramu Sahu has a postgraduate degree in Commerce. His video went viral on social media and a Facebook user even shared the story of him.
The founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal shared a picture of Ramu with his new electric vehicle on Twitter. “Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal wrote on Twitter.
Take a look at the heart-touching post:
Netizens are loving the way Zomato is helping their delivery boys. Some of the users are overwhelmed by mentioning them as “delivery partners”.
Here’s the video of Ramu that went viral:
Zomato should be given credit for hiring differently-abled people as their employees.