Irrespective of a weekend or a public holiday, food delivery boys can be seen braving all rain and storms to deliver fresh food from the respective outlets. However, restaurant search and discovery service, Zomato, is currently winning all hearts as their differently-abled delivery boy was seen carrying out the business, unperturbed in his hand-pulled tricycle.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, Honey Goyal, shows the delivery boy in Zomato’s signature red tee and brown pants, hand-pulling his tricycle across the road to reach the customer’s house. As per a report in the Indian Express, the boy was later identified as “Ramu.” Zomato too came across the video and retweeted it saying, “Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)” (sic).

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there’s life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019

While one user wrote, “Kudozzzz to you for giving employement!! Over and above this hats off the spirit of that guy!!! Inspiring saturday” (sic), another said, “Ready to crowdfund a battery operated vehicle for the gentleman. #Zomato #India #crowdfunding #speciallyabled” and all lauded the boy for his efforts.

Check Twitter reactions on the video here:

And we often complain of hardships in life ! This self confident man deserves a 21 gun salute for eking out his living honourably by the sweat of his brow.

A very empowering gesture from @Zomato to employ a specially abled person for service delivery @ZomatoIN #LifeLessons 😊 pic.twitter.com/TH1WaoQTZd — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 18, 2019

This man brings you FOOD along with a huge amount of INSPIRATION, COMMITMENT, NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE and the true meaning of BEING A HERO. — Rohit (@Hypocrite_Aadmi) May 17, 2019

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐💐 Kindly help him more by providing him with battery operated special tricycle for easy commutation .. for his positive attitude to lead the life. https://t.co/4evstaEz3d — யாரோ இவன் !!! (@yaro_evan) May 19, 2019

This man is inspiration… I hope something can be done for this warrior @anandmahindra https://t.co/lgll2el7Zr — HUSAIN (@SHusain28) May 18, 2019

Bhai .. pls start a crowd fund initiative so that we can get him a scooter … — Aravind (@AravndKr) May 18, 2019

So inspiring…absolute grit & passion for life 👏 https://t.co/NxrgeqsuZz — Aadish (@_Aadish) May 18, 2019

We take many things for granted. This is a lesson that must never be forgotten. https://t.co/Zw5tQKxFxA — Kenneth Uday Raj (@KennethUdayRaj) May 18, 2019

Called dedication. Salute you my unknown friend https://t.co/ZUQ7EkJls0 — Varun Hindustani (@dtsf_i) May 19, 2019

Though it is really inspiring to see the delivery boy’s workaholic spirits, Zomato too should be complimented for hiring differently-abled people as employees, setting an empowering example for other companies.