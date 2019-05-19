Irrespective of a weekend or a public holiday, food delivery boys can be seen braving all rain and storms to deliver fresh food from the respective outlets. However, restaurant search and discovery service, Zomato, is currently winning all hearts as their differently-abled delivery boy was seen carrying out the business, unperturbed in his hand-pulled tricycle.
The video, shared by a Twitter user, Honey Goyal, shows the delivery boy in Zomato’s signature red tee and brown pants, hand-pulling his tricycle across the road to reach the customer’s house. As per a report in the Indian Express, the boy was later identified as “Ramu.” Zomato too came across the video and retweeted it saying, “Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)” (sic).
While one user wrote, “Kudozzzz to you for giving employement!! Over and above this hats off the spirit of that guy!!! Inspiring saturday” (sic), another said, “Ready to crowdfund a battery operated vehicle for the gentleman. #Zomato #India #crowdfunding #speciallyabled” and all lauded the boy for his efforts.
Check Twitter reactions on the video here:
Though it is really inspiring to see the delivery boy’s workaholic spirits, Zomato too should be complimented for hiring differently-abled people as employees, setting an empowering example for other companies.