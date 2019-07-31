Food delivery app Zomato recently saw an increase in its fanbase not because of some new, innovative or convenient scheme but because of standing against religious discrimination and shutting up a user who tried to instigate it online. Bowled over Zomato’s epic reply, the Twitterati flooded the Internet with appreciation and we are not surprised.

The bigot had refused to accept food delivered by a non-Hindu rider and later, taking to his Twitter handle, had posted, “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel (sic).” Retweeting the post, Zomato replied, “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. (sic)” and won accolades all around.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

While one user complimented, “Love when big organisations show spine and uphold the idea of India , these are trying times (sic)” another commented, “Great to see Strong Voices coming out in support of each other and the Sacred #IdeaOfIndia #FoodHasNoReligion #Zomato #Zomatoin #Zomatoindia (sic).” Zomato’s witty support pushed competitor Uber Eats to stand by it who tweeted, “. @ZomatoIN , we stand by you. (sic).”

Check Twitter’s reaction on the issue here:

Love when big organisations show spine and uphold the idea of India , these are trying times 👏 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 31, 2019

We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019