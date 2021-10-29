Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries: Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it is planning to deliver 14,000 units of the recently-launched Mahindra XUV700 by January 14, 2022. The automaker will start deliveries of the petrol variants of the SUV from October 30. The deliveries of the diesel variants will begin from the last week of November. Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with a prominent global consulting company to devise and implement an algorithm-based process to deliver the Mahindra XUV700 to the customers.Also Read - Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: Mahindra XUV700 Wins Car Of The Year Award

Just for reference, the bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 opened on October 7 and the SUV bagged 25,000 orders in merely 57 minutes. It received another 25,000 bookings in two hours on October 8. Mahindra & Mahindra had itself announced last week that the XUV700 had garnered 65,000 orders within two weeks of the commencement of bookings. Going by these numbers, 14,000 deliveries by January 14, 2022, do look small. However, one can’t ignore the fact that global semiconductor chip shortage is severely impacting vehicle production across the world. Also Read - 65,000 Bookings For Mahindra XUV700 In 2 Weeks, Delivery Date Revealed For Petrol Variants

The first set of adrenaline-fuelled XUV700s are gearing up for delivery, starting 30th October.

The Mahindra XUV700, which has won the overall ‘Car of the Year’ award as well as the ‘SUV of the Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021, is loaded with features like LED headlamps and tail lamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, electrically-deployed smart door handles, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, dual HD infotainment (10.25-inch) and instrument cluster (10.25-inch), 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, immersive 3D sound by Sony, electronic park brake, wireless charging, continuous digital video recording and ADAS.

The Mahindra XUV700 has two engine choices — 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel. The petrol mill produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel motor is offered in two different tunes. It generates 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Select diesel options have four drive modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

While the Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), if you book it now, you will have to pay the price that will prevail at the time of the delivery. Among the rivals of the Mahindra XUV700 are the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.