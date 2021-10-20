New Delhi: Expanding its retail operations in the capital city, Ather Energy today opened two new showrooms or experience centers here, one each in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town, in partnership with PPS Group. The electric scooter manufacturer now boasts three showrooms in New Delhi. The first had come up in Lajpat Nagar earlier this year. New Delhi is the only city after Bengaluru to have multiple Ather experience centers.Also Read - Rising Petrol Price Giving You Nightmares? Here Are Top 5 Electric 2-Wheelers To Consider

Ather Energy now has 22 experience centres across India. The company sells electric scooters like the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X. The Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,13,416 (on-road, New Delhi), while the Ather 450X will set you back by Rs 1,32,426 (on-road, New Delhi).

Ather Energy has set up 23 fast-charging points, known as Ather Grid, across prominent locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. In Delhi, the fast-charging points are in Green Park, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Kamla Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

“Delhi was always a priority market for us. We had anticipated the demand that we would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of our first experience center here. Consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. We are delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, who have been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automobile retail sector will complement our efforts. With the festive season kicking in and three retail outlets, we are positive to clock in the highest sales from the Delhi region,” Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

“We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy in Delhi and are excited to be a part of the electric mobility revolution in the two-wheeler space started by Ather Energy with its class leading technology and proven product performance. We are pleased to announce the opening of two Ather experience centres to cater to customers of Delhi, which is the largest two-wheeler market in India. With our seven decades of experience in the auto retail space coupled with our understanding of the customer requirement, and the revolutionary product from Ather, we endeavor to provide best-in-class customer experience,” PPS Group Managing Director Rajiv Sanghvi said.