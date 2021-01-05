New Delhi: Starting from New Year, here comes a piece of good news for the Audi lovers as the car manufacturing company has this year launched the Audi A4 facelift in India. Available in a couple of variants, the new Audi A4 price starts at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Audi India Starts Pre-bookings For A4 Facelift Sedan

Just like the previous year when the Audi introduced vehicle variants like the A8 L, Q2, Q8, Q8 Celebration, RS Q8 and RS 7 Sportback, likewise 2021 is also going to be a busy year for the luxury automobile manufacturer as it will drive several updated models into the country. Also Read - Audi India sales decline 18% to 6,463 units in 2018

This year, the Audi A4 comes with a sole 2.0-litre TFSI petrol mill that develops 190bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The new motor is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front two wheels. As per updates, the new car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 241kmph. Also Read - I'm a big fan of luxury cars: Virat Kohli

According to updates, the new Audi A4 facelift is available in two variants — Premium Plus and Technology. While the Premium Plus is available at Rs 42.34 lakh, the Technology is available for Rs 46.67 lakh.

On its design front, the 2021 Audi A4 gets a new single-frame grille flanked by LED headlights having signature DRLs. The front bumper has been completely redesigned as well. The 2021 Audi A4 features a new MMI 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.