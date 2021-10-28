New Delhi: Bajaj Auto will launch the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250F in India today. Over the years, the Pulsar has been a mainstay in Bajaj Auto’s model line-up. It is a dream bike for many youngsters across the country. The Bajaj Pulsar range currently includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. The introduction of the biggest Pulsar ever with the 2021 Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Pulsar 250F will definitely bolster the Pulsar range.Also Read - Parle & Bajaj Refuse to Advertise on News Channels Carrying 'Toxic Content', Twitter Says 'Well Done'

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250F are expected to come with a whole host of features and quite formidable technical specifications. Bajaj Auto has even teased the Pulsar 250 in a few videos. The bike has been spied testing as well. The Pulsar brand has a massive fan following in India. It is natural that the expectations will be quite high from the 2021 Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Pulsar 250F. We are bringing all the updates regarding the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar launch live for you. Stay tuned! Also Read - Uber, Bajaj to Install COVID-19 Protective Sheet Behind Driver Seat in 1 Lakh Autos