Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates: Bajaj Auto will launch the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250F in India today. Over the years, the Pulsar has been a mainstay in Bajaj Auto’s model line-up. It is a dream bike for many youngsters across the country. The Bajaj Pulsar range currently includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. The introduction of the biggest Pulsar ever with the 2021 Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Pulsar 250F will definitely bolster the Pulsar range.Also Read - Parle & Bajaj Refuse to Advertise on News Channels Carrying 'Toxic Content', Twitter Says 'Well Done'

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250F are expected to come with a whole host of features and quite formidable technical specifications. Bajaj Auto has even teased the Pulsar 250 in a few videos. The bike has been spied testing as well. The Pulsar brand has a massive fan following in India. It is natural that the expectations will be quite high from the 2021 Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Pulsar 250F. We are bringing all the updates regarding the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar launch live for you. Stay tuned! Also Read - Uber, Bajaj to Install COVID-19 Protective Sheet Behind Driver Seat in 1 Lakh Autos

Also Read - Bajaj Auto Commences Reopening of Dealerships Across India

Live Updates

  • 1:20 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Latest Updates: According to Rajiv Bajaj, the Japanese initially thought that India was only a 100cc motorcycle market. In 2007, there was another bitter-sweet moment for Bajaj! And this time around, it was because of KTM. Bajaj was extremely keen to partner with KTM. And the Pulsar gave KTM the confidence to partner with Bajaj. But the Bajaj Pulsar was a casualty because of the Bajaj-KTM relationship! Why? Because the companies got more involved in developing KTM/Husqvarna motorcycles.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Latest News: Rajiv Bajaj starts proceedings. He has both sweet and bitter memories about the Pulsar. In 1997, Bajaj Auto ranked at the fourth position in the field of four motorcycle companies. In FY99, Bajaj Auto made its first loss ever in the two-wheeler segment. It was for the first time and also for the last time! The Bajaj Pulsar changed many things.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Updates: Remember this beast?

  • 12:57 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Event: The Bajaj Pulsar is no doubt an iconic motorcycle. When Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj saw the Bajaj Pulsar for the first time, he went: “Ye Kya Bana Diya”.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Latest News: And the event begins.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Updates: Do you want to hear the exhaust note of the 2021 Pulsar 250?

    Here you go.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 range might get the same engine, which is employed by the Bajaj Dominar 250. Just for reference, the Dominar 250 uses a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, FI engine that belts out 27PS of maximum power and 23.5Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    From the teaser of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250, it becomes clear that the motorcycle has a very aggressive front. The LED DRLs add a sharp touch as well. The 2021 Pulsar 250 gets very sporty-looking alloys.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 has already been teased by Bajaj Auto. Besides, the spy shots have revealed details about the motorcycle as well. We are expecting it to be loaded with features like an LED headlamp, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, digital instrument cluster, split seats, telescopic front forks, and a single disc each at the front and rear.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be the most powerful models in Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar line-up. Both are absolutely new motorcycles and have come up from the ground up. The 2021 Pulsar 250 is likely to be a naked model, while the Pulsar 250F is expected to be a semi-faired model.