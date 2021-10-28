Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 in India in the price range of Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Over the years, the Pulsar has been a mainstay in Bajaj Auto’s model line-up. It is a dream bike for many youngsters across the country. The Bajaj Pulsar range also includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. The introduction of the biggest Pulsar ever with the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 is sure to bolster the Pulsar range.Also Read - 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launched, With Two Variants Price Starts At Rs 1.38 Lakh

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Updates: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been launched. With this, we conclude our live coverage of the event. Thank you for joining us.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Latest Updates: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 gets features like a new front cowl, LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, new Infinity instrument cluster with range indicator and gear-position indicator, and single-channel ABS.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates: Both 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and 2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 are available in Racing Red and Techno Grey colour options.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live News: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 gets an all-new 4-stroke oil-cooled FI engine that develops 24.5PS of max power and 21.5Nm of max torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle boasts an assist and slipper clutch. It sits on a new tubular frame. It has telescopic front forks and a new monoshock at the rear. There is a disc each at the front (300mm) and rear (230mm).

  • 1:48 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live News: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been launched. While the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 will cost Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • 1:38 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Updates: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Updates: The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been revealed. It will be available in the Pulsar F250 and the Pulsar N250 variants.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live News: Rajiv Bajaj says that the Pulsar is his favourite motorcycle for the past 30 years. The Pulsar taught Bajaj Auto everything.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Latest Updates: According to Rajiv Bajaj, the Japanese initially thought that India was only a 100cc motorcycle market. In 2007, there was another bitter-sweet moment for Bajaj! And this time around, it was because of KTM. Bajaj was extremely keen to partner with KTM. And the Pulsar gave KTM the confidence to partner with Bajaj. But the Bajaj Pulsar was a casualty because of the Bajaj-KTM relationship! Why? Because the companies got more involved in developing KTM/Husqvarna motorcycles.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Live Latest News: Rajiv Bajaj starts proceedings. He has both sweet and bitter memories about the Pulsar. In 1997, Bajaj Auto ranked at the fourth position in the field of four motorcycle companies. In FY99, Bajaj Auto made its first loss ever in the two-wheeler segment. It was for the first time and also for the last time! The Bajaj Pulsar changed many things.