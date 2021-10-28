Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 in India in the price range of Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Over the years, the Pulsar has been a mainstay in Bajaj Auto’s model line-up. It is a dream bike for many youngsters across the country. The Bajaj Pulsar range also includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200. The introduction of the biggest Pulsar ever with the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 is sure to bolster the Pulsar range.Also Read - 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launched, With Two Variants Price Starts At Rs 1.38 Lakh

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 gets a whole host of features and formidable technical specifications. You can check out all the details here. Thank you for tuning into our live coverage of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch event.