New Delhi: Bajaj Auto today launched the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 in India. The motorcycle is available in two variants — Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. While the Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both variants are available in Racing Red and Techno Grey colour options.Also Read - 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launched: Price, Features, Specs, All Other Details Inside

Bajaj Pulsar Range

With the launch the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250, the Pulsar range now includes the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200, Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Price

Bajaj Pulsar N250 – Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar F250 – Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Colours

Pulsar N250 – Racing Red and Techno Grey

Pulsar F250 – Racing Red and Techno Grey

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 New Engine, Other Specifications

At the heart of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 is an all-new 4-stroke oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that belts out 24.5PS of maximum power and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The 2021 Pulsar boasts an assist and slipper clutch as well. The motorcycle is based on an all-new tubular frame. It has telescopic front forks and a new monoshock at the rear. There is a disc each at the front (300mm) and rear (230mm).

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 New Features

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 is equipped with features like a new front cowl, LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, new Infinity instrument cluster with range indicator and gear-position indicator, and single-channel ABS.