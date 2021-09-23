New Delhi: Ducati has launched the 2021 Monster range, which includes the Monster and the Monster Plus, in India. While the 2021 Ducati Monster price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2021 Ducati Monster Plus price begins at Rs 11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants are available in Ducati Red, Dark Stealth and Aviator Grey colour options. They can now be booked at any Ducati dealership in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai, with their deliveries set to take place immediately.

The 2021 Ducati Monster has been built from ground up. It employs a new Testastretta 937cc L-twin engine with more displacement, power and torque. The motor belts out 111hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at only 6,500rpm. There is a new gearbox and a standard Ducati Quick Shift up/down. The 2021 Monster uses an aluminium front frame inspired by that of the Panigale V4. This new frame is 4.5kg lighter than before at only 3kg. The rims are 1.7kg lighter, swingarm weight has decreased by 1.6 kg and the rear sub-frame has lost 1.9kg. Overall, the 2021 Monster is 18kg lighter than the Monster 821.

The 2021 Ducati Monster has a seat height of 820mm, which can be lowered to 800mm by going for an optional seat. There is also an optional accessory kit that can lower the seat height further down to 775mm. In comparison to the Monster 821, the steering angle of the 2021 Monster is up by 7 degrees to 36 degrees. The handlebar is now closer to the rider’s torso by about 7cm. The standard features in the 2021 model include cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control, all three being adjustable. The sports naked bike is also equipped with launch control and three riding modes – Sport, Urban and Touring. There is a new 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster with racing graphics inspired by the Panigale V4. The bike has round headlight and bison back-shaped fuel tank.

The buyers do have an option to customise their 2021 Ducati Monster as per their wish. There are sticker kits and cover kits available. Also on offer are Ducati Performance accessories like the double Termignoni approved silencer with carbon fiber end caps. The Monster Plus variant gets an additional aerodynamic windshield and the rear seat cover as standard.

Below are variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, India) of the 2021 Ducati Monster range.