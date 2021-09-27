New Delhi: The Mahindra Thar-rival 2021 Force Gurkha has been launched in India in a single fully-loaded trim at a price of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). While bookings for the off-roader have commenced, its deliveries will start on October 15, 2021. The 2021 Force Gurkha was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The production-spec model was unveiled on September 15, 2021.Also Read - 2021 Force Gurkha Unveiled, Mahindra Thar-Rival To Launch In India On September 27

2021 Force Gurkha: What Is New?

The 2021 Force Gurkha is based on a modular architecture platform, and has a wider and longer body than before. It gets a new crash-compliant high-strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels and fresh interiors.

2021 Force Gurkha Design & Features

The front ‘F’ logo of the older model has been replaced by a new ‘GURKHA’ logo on the 2021 Force Gurkha. The new model boasts full-LED Force Pro Edge headlamps with LED DRLs and fender-mounted LED indicators. The sides have a new mnemonic signifying its all-terrain and all-weather capability. The Khukri on the brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel.

The cabin of the 2021 Force Gurkha has Midnight Black theme. There is a new touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel is adjustabkle for rake and reach. There are four captain seats on offer. Also available are features like central locking, power windows, tyre pressure monitoring system and individual charging ports for all four occupants. The claimed boot capacity is over 500 litres. The off-roader gets safety features like driver and co-driver airbags, cornering lamps, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

2021 Force Gurkha Engine & Transmission

The 2021 Force Gurkha employs a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 91bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The vehicle has a water-wading depth of up to 700mm. Besides, AWD and manually locking differentials are standard.