New Delhi: Force Motors has unveiled the 2021 Force Gurkha, which will rival the Mahindra Thar. Based on a modular architecture platform, the new Force Gurkha gets a wider and longer body with a new crash-compliant high-strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels and fresh interiors. While the 2021 Force Gurkha price will be announced on September 27, 2021, the off-roader's deliveries will commence on the occasion of Dussehra i.e. October 15, 2021.

2021 Force Gurkha Features

The 2021 Force Gurkha has a new 'GURKHA' logo at the front replacing the F-Logo that was present in the older model. The vehicle has full-LED Force Pro Edge headlamps with LED DRLs and fender-mounted LED indicators. The sides have a new mnemonic signifying the vehicle's all-terrain and all-weather capability across mountains, rivers, deserts and jungles in all four seasons. The Khukri on the brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel.

The new Force Gurkha has Midnight Black interiors. The touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features inside the cabin include steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks and tyre pressure monitoring system. There are separate charging ports for all four occupants. The new Gurkha gets driver and co-driver airbags, rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, and ABS with EBD.

The 2021 Force Gurkha offers all four captain seats. The boot has a capacity of more than 500 litres. The vehicle is claimed to offer highest driving position and best-in-class all-round visibility with maximum window glass area.

2021 Force Gurkha Specifications

At the heart of the new Force Gurkha is a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine delivering 91bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 manual transmission. The vehicle’s water-wading depth is up to 700mm. It has a turning radius of 5.65m. Also, manually locking differentials at the front and rear are standard.