New Delhi: With Ford ceasing manufacturing of cars for sale in India on an immediate basis, the automaker’s plan to launch the 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift in the country has been shelved. The facelifted EcoSport has been spied testing on a number of occasions.Also Read - Ford To Stop Car Manufacturing In India, Sale Of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport And Endeavour To End

If introduced, this would have been the second facelift for the Ford EcoSport, which was initially launched in India in June 2013. The spy images made it quite clear that the 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift had an updated front with a new grille and bumper. Also, fresh inverted L-shaped LED DRLs sat adjacent to the fog lamps. There was no major change at the rear. Details about the interiors were scarce, but we were expecting changes to the dash and upholstery, among others. Also Read - Ford EcoSport 2021 Prices Reduced by Rs 35,000, Titanium Gets Sunroof | Check Variants, New Rates

The 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift was expected to get the same engine and transmission options as the current model. The model currently being sold in India has a couple of engine choices — 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol (122PS of maximum power and 149Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel (100PS of maximum power and 215Nm of peak torque). The petrol mill is offered either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel motor is mated to a 5-speed MT. Also Read - 2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza Comparison: Launch Date, Price in India, Interior & Images

At present, the Ford EcoSport is priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift might have been priced a tad bit higher. It would have rivalled the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Ford recently announced a restructuring of its business operations in India. As part of the restructuring process, the automaker is halting vehicle manufacturing in India in phases. The manufacturing of cars for sale in India has already ceased. Ford’s Sanand plant will stop manufacturing cars for export by the fourth quarter of 2021. The vehicle and engine manufacturing at the Chennai plant will halt by the second quarter of 2022.