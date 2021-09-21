New Delhi: The 2021 Honda BR-V 7-seater SUV has made its debut in Indonesia. Now in its second generation, the 2021 Honda BR-V is based on the Honda N7X Concept, which was developed to garner customer feedback. The automaker claims that the second-gen BR-V amalgamates the design and toughness of an SUV, the cabin comfort and functionality of an MPV, and the driving performance and fuel efficiency of Honda cars.

2021 Honda BR-V Exteriors

The 2021 Honda BR-V’s exteriors are characterised by a dynamic body shape with body lines from the front to the back. There are new LED headlamps with LED DRLs integrated with the grille. The rear has LED combination lamps, which seem similar in design to Honda City’s tail lamps. The 7-seater SUV is based on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2021 Honda BR-V Interiors

The cabin of the second-gen Honda BR-V is claimed to be both spacious and comfortable. The front and middle rows have an armrest each. There are 12V power outlets in all three rows. The 7-seater SUV has an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Honda has used leather material on the dash panels, side doors and armrests. There are as many as eight water bottle holders. The third row of seats has a 50/50 split. The vehicle is also equipped with features like Honda Sensing, Honda LaneWatch, remote engine start, walk-away auto lock, and smart entry system.

2021 Honda BR-V Engine & Transmission

At the heart of the 2021 Honda BR-V is a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 121PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic. In India, the fifth-generation Honda City uses the same petrol engine with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic options.

2021 Honda BR-V India Plans

At present, Honda does not sell any 7-seater SUV in India. It has already discontinued the Honda CR-V. The old-gen Honda BR-V was axed from the Indian market in 2020. The automaker has not made any official announcement regarding the introduction of the second-generation Honda BR-V in India.