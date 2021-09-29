2021 KTM RC 125 Launch: Ever since the new-generation KTM RC range made its global debut last month, the Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival here. However, they might not have to wait any longer as the 2021 KTM RC 125 has received type approval in India and is nearing its India launch.Also Read - 2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M All Accessory Details, Prices Revealed

The type approval certificate indicates that the 2021 KTM RC 125 will continue to be powered by the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, EFI engine, used by the outgoing model. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, this engine produces 14.5bhp of maximum power and 12Nm of peak torque. Also Read - 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155: The Iconic Maxi Sports Scooter Is Here. Details Inside

So far as the dimensions are concerned, the 2021 KTM RC 125 measures 1,965mm in length, 701mm in width and 1,150mm in height. Its 1,347mm long wheelbase is 6mm longer than that of the outgoing model, which had a wheelbase of 1,341mm. Besides, the new model’s GVW (gross vehicle weight) is 310kg. Also Read - 2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M: Price, Features, Specifications, Colours, All Other Important Details

The new-generation KTM RC range boasts Grand Prix-inspired design, with all panels redesigned, and two new colour options. The steel trellis subframe has been redesigned as well.

The 2021 KTM RC 125 features a new suspension setup. It has WP APEX open cartridge fork at the front and a new WP APEX shock absorber with split piston functionality at the rear. The motorcycle also gets adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard. There is an all-new LED headlight with LED DRL and a fresh TFT instrument cluster.

The 2021 KTM RC 125 price in India might be close to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha R15M.