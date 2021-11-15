New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India had launched the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the country on November 10, 2021, in the price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation hatchback is available in LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants. The automaker is offering Active and Cool, and Peppy and Stylish accessory packs with the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Let us discuss both the accessory packs in detail.

The Active and Cool accessory pack is offered in red and silver colours. In red colour, the accessory pack is priced at Rs 27,590, while it costs Rs 24,590 in silver shade. The Active and Cool accessory pack includes items like front under-body spoiler, rear under-body spoiler, side under-body spoiler, boot mat, interior styling kit – Fire Red, side body moulding – black with chrome insert, door visor – garnish insert, window frame kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, wheel arch cladding, designer mat, number plate garnish, tissue box and steering cover. The Active and Cool accessory pack is available with VXI and ZXI variants.

The Peppy and Stylish accessory pack is offered in orange colour in VXI and ZXI variants at a price of Rs 26,590. It includes items like side body moulding – dark grey with paprika orange, door visor – chrome insert, wheel arch cladding, tango dazzle mesh finish, premium black mat, interior styling kit – Caffeine Brown, window frame kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish – paprika orange, door sill guard – stainless steel, boot mat, front under-body spoiler, rear under-body spoiler, side under-body spoiler, number plate garnish, tissue box and steering cover.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio employs the next-gen 1.0-litre K10C Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine with segment-first idle start-stop technology. The engine produces 68PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 mileage is claimed to be up to 26.68kmpl.